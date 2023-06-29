Elizabeth Ann Study Griffith, 90, died Friday, June 23, 2023 in Edmond, Okla. with her family beside her.
She was born January 21, 1933 in Winfield, Kan. to Frederick Flavel Study and Corrine Carr Study. She attended Winfield public schools and graduated from Winfield High School in 1951. While in high school she was an active member of the Rainbow Girls and later became the Grand Worthy Advisor in Kansas. She went on to Kansas State University where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1954.
She married Jerry L. Griffith who had recently moved from Ellenwood, Kan. He attended Southwestern College in Winfield while Ann went to K-State. In 1957 the couple moved to Derby and had five children: Jeff, Bruce, Scot, Mark and Lynn (finally got that girl!).
Ann was an active member of the Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby where she sang in the choir and formed a folk trio that entertained at many local functions; they just loved to get the chance to play (and sing it!). She later started a business on K-15 called This ‘n’ That Gift & Gallery with a friend. Ann was a fine seamstress, a talented painter, could crochet and knit, and could design and make lovely creative knick-knacks out of almost anything. She was an excellent cook and hostess and enjoyed all of the social events tied to politics.
She later worked for Boeing Military Aircraft in both Wichita and Everett, Wash. where she lived and worked for 10 years, living in a house overlooking the Puget Sound. Upon retiring from Boeing, she moved to Orange Beach, Ala. to live in a condo facing the Gulf of Mexico. After 10 years there, Hurricane Ivan chased her back to the Midwest where she traded hurricanes for tornados to live nearer her family in Edmond, Okla.
She was predeceased by her parents, her ex-husband and her sons Bruce (2001) and Mark (2006). She’s survived by her sons Jeff (Chris) of Derby, Scot of Glendale, Ariz., her daughter Lynn Robertson (Nelson) of Edmond, Okla., nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Per Ann’s wishes no service will be held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.