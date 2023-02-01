Ann Margaret Moore, 86, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Ann was born in Tulsa, Okla. on March 4, 1936, to John Leland and Lucy Verdilla Benson. She had two older brothers, John and Charles. In 1942, Ann and her parents moved to Greenwich Village in New York City, and later to an apartment on Lexington Avenue, and finally to an apartment in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York. She loved to roller skate in the underground parking garage. In 1946, Ann and her family moved to Chicago, near Hyde Park and the Museum of Science and Industry where Ann spent many hours. She learned to swim in the very cold water of Lake Michigan. When she was a senior in high school in 1953, Ann moved to Topeka Kan. She then attended KU for a couple of years.
In 1950, Ann met her future husband, Bob Moore. They were married in July of 1955. Since Bob was in the Navy, and later the Air Force, he and Ann lived in and visited many interesting places. Among them were: Rantoul, Ill., Oklahoma City, Okla., Evreux-Fauville, France. While in Europe, Bob and Ann visited Paris, Austria, Belgium, and Germany, and other places of interest. In those years, Bob and Ann built their family, with daughter Lois, son John, daughter Patti, and son Chuck. In 1966, Bob was transferred to McConnel AFB, and Bob and Ann moved their family to Derby, KS, where they would live for the rest of their lives.
Bob and Ann owned the Davis Paint Store in Derby, where they also sold wallpaper and crafted custom picture frames. Ann was very involved in the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Optimists International, Derby Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement, and other civic activities. After selling the paint store, Ann worked at Dillard’s Department Store as a clerk in the handbags and hosiery department. Ann retired from work in 2000. She enjoyed volunteering in the Derby Senior Center, the Woodlawn Methodist Church Thrift Store, and the McConnell AFB pharmacy. She created many paintings, pottery pieces and knitted afghans for her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling with the Society of Military Widows.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Moore; daughter, Lois Moore; and brothers John and Charles Benson.
Ann is survived by her children, John Moore (Denise), Patti Edwards (Isaac), and Chuck Moore; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren, and sister-in-law Helen Benson.
A private service will be held.
A memorial has been established with the Society of Military Widows.
