Andrew "Andy" John Wojcik, 79, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021, at the VA Medical Center with his wife Carol at his side.
Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15 at Smith Family Mortuary - Derby.
Andy was born June 22, 1941, in Harvey, Ill., to Andrew and Frances Wojcik. He worked as machinist and had retired from USD 260 from the grounds department. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1964.
He loved God, family, friends, animals, music and especially making people laugh with his humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
His survived by his wife Carol of 59 years; daughters Laurie Hein and husband Dr. Dan, Gina Niblack and husband Bruce; sons Tony Wojcik and Scott Wojcik; grandchildren Nicole Smith and husband David, Erica Reese and husband Ian, Alicia Onstott, Dylan Reese and wife Savannah, Aaron Wojcik and wife Danielle, Nik Wojcik and Kaitlyn and Emma Niblack; 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Beauties and Beasts Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 783001, Wichita, KS 67278.
