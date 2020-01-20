DERBY – Amy Dawn Bringhurst, 43, passed away Thursday morning, January 16, 2020, at home in Derby, Kan. She was born March 8, 1976, in Wichita, Kan, the daughter of Steven C. and Linda L. (Gowin) Seehorn.
Visitation: January 20, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Road, Derby, KS. Memorial Service: January 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at South Rock Christian Church.
She was a wonderful wife, mom, sister, daughter. She loved her Lord, her family, her friends, and everyone she met. She was kind, compassionate, loving, giving, creative, fun-loving, had a heart of service, and a joy-filled smile. Again, she loved her family deeply. In Amy’s own words, “When I’m not at work you can find me volunteering at our elementary school or church, baking, reading, traveling to do missions work in East Africa, or doing laundry. I do lots of laundry.”
She began her schooling in Wichita. Her family moved to Topeka, Kan., where she began 3rd grade in the Seaman School district. She graduated from Seaman High School in 1994. She was active in the theater and music arts and was a member of National Honor Society. She attended Manhattan Christian College and K-State University earning a B.S. in Bible/Educational Ministry with minors in Youth and Family in 1999.
Amy married Greg Bringhurst on September 9, 2000. They have five children: Katelyn (16), Abigail (15), Zachary (13), Madelyn (10), and Andrew (4). Greg and Amy sponsored Resty from Uganda who became like a daughter to them. Amy was very involved with Swaney Elementary School, Derby, and volunteered as President of PTS for many years.
She worked 12 years as a Children’s Minister at First Christian Church, Derby, and at Glenn Park Christian Church, Wichita. She initiated Upward Basketball at First Christian Church, Derby, which continues 20 years later at South Rock Christian Church. Afterwards, Amy was a stay-at-home mom for six years before becoming a Parent Educator with Parents As Teachers with the Derby School District.
Amy began her church experience as child with the Riverlawn Christian Church. In Topeka she attended and became a member of Rolling Hills Christian Church. Most recently Amy was active in the South Rock Christian Church, Derby. Amy had a deep devotion for mission work. While a student at Manhattan Christian College she was on camp teams and took her first mission trip to build houses in Mexico. She continued her passion for missions taking eight trips over the past 11 years with He Intends Victory (HIV) taking the gospel message and medical assistance to villages in East Africa. She felt honored and was very much looking forward to leading a trip to Kenya in June of 2020.
Amy is survived by husband, Greg Bringhurst; and children Katelyn, Abigail, Zachery, Madelyn, and Andrew; parents Steven and Linda Seehorn (Topeka); sisters April (Kurtis) Wells (Topeka), Anna Seehorn (Topeka); uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to He Intends Victory or Greg Bringhurst and family.
