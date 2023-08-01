Our dear Amie Jennifer Adamson, 48, passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2023 in West Yellowstone. We find peace knowing she took her final trek where she was captivated by the wilderness of one of the most beautiful places in the world. Her true heaven on earth.
Amie was born on December 12, 1974, in Sacramento, CA to Tom and Janet (Morrison) Adamson. She graduated in 1993 from El Dorado High School in El Dorado, KS. Following high school, she received her Bachelor’s in English Education from Emporia State University in Kansas. Amie also received her ESOL Endorsement in Santa Maria, CA and recently began her degree in Library Science through Fort Hays State University.
Following college, Amie taught high school English for over 20 years in KS, CA, & AR where she touched the lives of many students and colleagues. She also coached high school cross country and Quizbowl. Amie possessed strength, courage, unwavering determination, and a profound passion for both others and life itself. She always taught and embodied that chasing your dreams and exploring the world aren’t out of reach for anyone. Amie finished her career working at KOA in West Yellowstone, a job and place she truly loved.
Amie grew up in El Dorado, KS. She lived in Santa Maria & Wildomar, CA; Mulvane & Derby, KS; Rogers, AR; and many other places along the trails she traveled. Amie’s home extended beyond walls and boundaries, encompassing campsites, tents, and trails. Wherever she chose to be, she made it home. Amie traveled along many trails and discovered several other remarkable places that left an indelible mark on her heart. Amie was consumed by an insatiable wanderlust, whether it was the U.S., or Europe. Regardless of her location she effortlessly made friends and served as an inspiration to everyone fortunate enough to cross her path.
One of her greatest accomplishments included backpacking the American Discovery Trail. This trail stretches from Delaware to California. Amie set the goal to hike 2000 miles of this trail, solo, which she proudly accomplished. This is just one of the many examples of the hikes, trail runs, marathons, and ultras that Amie completed during her amazing life. She was captivated by the outdoors and was happiest exploring new places. She was also an avid reader and even authored her own book, “Walking Out”.
Above any adventure, family was truly everything to Amie. She was a proud big sister and a true role model for her two younger sisters, Ashley and Andrea. Her nieces and nephews would tell you she embodied what it truly meant to be the “fun and cool” aunt.
She is preceded in death by her uncle, Ray Morrison; grandparents, Ron & Donna Adamson and Jim & Mary Morrison; and long time friend and companion, Chad Bottorff.
Amie will be dearly missed by her parents, Tom & Janet; sister, Andrea (Gary) Palmer and Ashley (Juan) Palacios; nieces and nephews, Dain and Addison Last, Kaden and Keaton Palmer, Aaron (Liz) Palmer & their son Isaac, Kirsten (Reece) Landenberger & their daughter Haddie. She will be missed by many other family, friends, and numerous people she met along her incredible adventures.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 29th at the Lodge at Warren Riverview Park in Derby, Kansas at 1 P.M. The family kindly requests that attendees come casually dressed in athletic or hiking attire as a tribute to Amie.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Down Syndrome Society of Wichita in support of her nephew, Keaton Palmer. Donations can be made online (dsswichita.org) or by mailing them to: Down Syndrome Society of Wichita, 734 S Washington Ave. Wichita, KS 67211.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
