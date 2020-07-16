DERBY – Amelia A. "Amy" Bernhardt, 65, retired supervisor for the United State Post Office, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Visitation: 1- 8 pm Thursday, July 16, with family greeting friends 5-7 pm. Memorial service: 2 pm Friday, July 17, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. A memorial has been established with the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. smithfamilymortuaries.com
