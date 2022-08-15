DERBY – Amber Nicole Geer, 40, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Visitation Aug. 18 from 6-8 p.m.; funeral service 2 p.m. on Aug. 19, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
She was born March 1, 1982, to Kendall and Charmin (Engstrand) Higinbotham in Wichita, Kan. Amber was very outgoing and friendly and was a licensed cosmetologist. She had worked as an activities assistant at several Derby/Mulvane assisted living facilities; she loved to help and work with senior citizens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Geer.
Amber is survived by her parents Kendall and Charmin (Engstrand) Higinbotham of Derby; brother Austin Ray Higinbotham of Mulvane; grandparents Jerry and Georgia Engstrand of Mulvane, Don Higinbotham of LaHarpe, Kan., Stella Higinbotham of Iola, Kan.; aunts Kristel (Bill) Cotton of Mulvane, Candee Adams of Bailey, Colo., Penny (Joe) Herder of Iola, Kan.; nephew Levi Higinbotham of Mulvane; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Mental Health Association of Sedgwick County in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.