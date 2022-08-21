DERBY – Alta (Rusher) Riley, age 92, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Visitation noon-7 p.m., with family present 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22; funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, both at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville.
Preceded in death by husband, J.T. Riley; daughter, Cynthia Riley; parents, Asa and Ethel Rusher; siblings, Mary Wilson, Leta Godbehere, Willa Griffin, Betty Durben, Bobby Rusher; granddaughter, Kimberly Nuss.
Survivors: children, Jae (Tom) Susemihl of Colorado Springs, Colo., Cheryl (Charles) McNeil of Derby, Ronald (Jennifer) Riley of Fowler, Kan.; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial: Calvary Baptist Church, 1636 E. Patriot Ave., Derby, KS 67037. www.shinklemortuary.com
