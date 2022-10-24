Alma Sue House, 87, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Visitation with family is Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2-4 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby. Graveside service is at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Richland Cemetery by Douglass, Kan.
She was born Jan. 17, 1935, to Andrew and Pauline (Grimes) Tole in Pangburn, Ark.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Truman House; brother, Tommy Tole; son-in-law, David Gates; and daughter-in-law, Brenda (Beers) House.
Alma Sue is survived by her children, Brenda Speer, Tommy Wayne (Sonja) House, Renee (Tony) Humbolt; siblings, McWayne (Karen) Tole, Margie (Dene) Harris, Andrea (Jerrel) Woods; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ark Valley Christian Church, 3865 S. Hydraulic St., Wichita, KS 67216.
