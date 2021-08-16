Alice Mae Steventon, 86, went to be with her Lord Saturday, August 14, 2021. Memorial Service: 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 at Praise Assembly of God Church, 1125 S. Rock Rd., Derby. Inurnment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, 10102 E. 95th St. S., Derby.
She was a longtime motel manager and Tupperware consultant. She was a faithful prayer warrior and servant of her Lord.
She was preceded in death by her two children, Brenda Camren and Carl Steventon; parents, Harvey and Helen Kingsolver; and sister, Stella Bookout.
Alice is survived by her husband of 54 years, Lester “Steve” Steventon; five children, Debbie Cimmiyotti (Steve), Vicky Faber (Mike), Lester Steventon II (Kelly), Randy Canady (Lisa), and Gregory Steventon; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brother, James Leon Kingsolver; dog, Katie; and cat, Malley.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Praise Assembly of God, 1125 S. Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037.
