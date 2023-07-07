Alice L. Wyssman, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on July 4, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frances Shear (Archie) and Rex Friday (Margie); loving husband of 46 years, Melvin Wyssman; first husband of 12 years, Earl Gerbitz; brother Carl Friday; and granddaughter Chelsea Gerbitz. She is survived by sons, Danny and Robert Gerbitz; daugthers, Linda Chase (Mark) and Debbie McVey; siblings, Walter Friday, Irene Laughlin, Carol Vogel, and Peggy Hill; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one on the way.
A visitation will be held Monday, July 10 from 12-2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m., both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wichita. A graveside service to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or The Wellington Future Farmers of America. Share condolences at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group - Broadway Mortuary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.