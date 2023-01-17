Alice Elizabeth Rocheleau, 76, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. in Derby, Kan. with a Rosary at 10 a.m. and a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Alice Elizabeth Rocheleau
- By INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 0
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Updates made to Charlie’s Chicken building
- OPINION: Why Derby doesn’t need another strip mall
- UPDATE: City of Derby dealing with computer network disruption
- Pulleys to be recognized with Sandbox center dedication
- HTeaO expanding into Derby market
- Youth boosts wrestling in runner-up finish at home tournament
- City partnering on private street upgrades
- Yellow brick road coming through Derby
- Commission clears path to develop Oak Forest duplexes
- Henning brings quiet confidence to bowling season
Images
Videos
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 31
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.