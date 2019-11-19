DERBY – Alfred Rohr, 89, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Visitation: Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Recitation of the Rosary will be 10:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m., both on Monday, Nov. 25 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby, KS.
Fred married Edna Herrman on Nov. 15, 1954. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1948-1952.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Edna Rohr; three siblings, Vera McFadden, William Rohr, and Alice Rohr; and great grandchild, Cadence Rohr.
Fred is survived by his children, Denise (Tony) Molla of Ft Worth, Texas, Frank (Elaine) Rohr, Steven (Mandy) Rohr, and Jim (Hazel) Rohr, all of Derby, Kan.; sister, Delores Petersilie; ten grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established with St Mary Catholic Church.
