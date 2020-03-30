DERBY – Alfred "Gene" Donaldson, 84, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
A private graveside service will take place in Oswego, Kan.
He was born October 10, 1935, to Alfred and Ruth Donaldson in Alpena, Ark. Gene graduated from KU as a mechanical engineer and retired from Boeing in 1995. He loved the Jayhawks, gardening, reading, puzzles, and playing bridge and pinochle. Gene was also an active member of Countryside Christian Church and later became a charter member of Haysville Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Ruth Donaldson; parents-in-law, Henry and Ada Hofen; siblings, Tommy Donaldson, Louise (Jimmy) Oberzan, Johnny (Robbie) Donaldson, George (Carol) Donaldson, and Rose Becker; brother-in-law, Kouwe Hofen; sister-in-law, Georgia Hofen.
Gene is survived by his wife of 56 years, MaryAlice Donaldson; son, Kent (Stacie) Donaldson; daughters, Karen (Steve) Mann, Linda (Randy) Erickson; grandchildren, Eli (Amelia) Bayless, Zac (Lauren) Bayless, John Donaldson, Luke Donaldson, Grace Donaldson, Parker Erickson, Eleanor Erickson, and Avery Erickson; great-grandchildren, Wiley and Lily Bayless; siblings, Hugh (Bonnie) Donaldson, Nadene (Charles) Henderson, Carolyn Elmborg, Virginia Allen, Mary (Russ) Armstrong, Freda (Dan) Roach, Rita Holt; brothers-in-law, Fred Becker, Glenn Hofen; sister-in-law, Yvonne Hofen; and lots of nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haysville Christian Church, 1306 W. Grand Ave., Haysville, KS 67060 or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.
