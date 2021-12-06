DERBY – Agnes “Janet" Wolf, 101, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Funeral service: 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 6 at Smith Mortuary-Derby. Interment to follow at Clearwater Cemetery.
She was born Oct. 18, 1920, to Robert Hammers and Agnes Macradie Hammers in Clearwater. She was a committed wife, a loving mom and devoted grandmother. She will be best remembered for her wonderful smile that would draw you in and light up a room and her genuine heart of caring for people.
She was preceded in death by her parents of Clearwater; her husband, Carlton "Tink" W. Wolf, Sr., a marriage of 55 years; and daughter, Donna Gail Wolf.
Janet is survived by her five children: Carl Wolf of Udall, Ron Wolf of Haysville, Leighton Wolf of Tucson, Ariz., Brenda Wolf Rolison (Charles) of Long Beach, Miss., Karen Wolf Farmer, Bel Aire; grandchildren, Ben Farmer, of Bel Aire, Taylor Farmer of Austin, Texas, Alexander Wolf of Boulder, Colo., and Sophie Wolf of Boston, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Patrol Officer Joe McDermott, 4 Holderess Dr., Succex, NJ 07461. Joe is a part of a group of police officers who ride in honor of fallen officers. Joe rides in Honor of Robert Hammers (Janet's Dad, our Grandfather) every year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.