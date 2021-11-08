DERBY – Adonna (Lungren) Lowe, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 1, 2021. Services will be private.
Adonna is survived by her husband Rod, two children Steven and Kelsey (husband Kyle Wykoff), and two grandchildren Ava and Marcus. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in Adonna's memory to St. Jude's Cancer Research or the American Cancer Society.
