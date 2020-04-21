DERBY – Ada Violet Day, 102, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Private family services were held on April 21 at Lakeview Chapel with interment in Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com.
