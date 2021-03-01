DERBY – Aaron Carter, 6, passed away Feb. 16, 2021. A come and go memorial will be held in his honor on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at The District of Commerce, 420 S. Commerce in Wichita.
