Aaron Bruce Courtney Jr., July 5, 1950 – July 7, 2021.
Preceded in death by wife Dian and father Aaron.
Survived by daughters Elizabeth Lambert and Amy Courtney; mother Elizabeth Courtney; sister Carolyn Hart.
Updated: July 14, 2021 @ 9:08 pm
