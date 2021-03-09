Saying that 2020 Kansas severe weather data is atypical is a startling understatement.
The Wichita branch of the National Weather Service covers 26 counties across south-central Kansas and it was the first time since 1950 that it issued zero tornado warnings over a calendar year. An average of 27 twisters touch down inside the area. Kansas’ strongest tornado was an EF1 in Seward County on July 1, 2020.
They are surprising numbers for anyone inside the Sunflower State or the region known as “Tornado Alley.” The facts entered conversation recently as the National Weather Service recognized “Severe Weather Awareness Week” from March 1-5. The recognition circles overall preparedness, tornado, lightning, hail/wind and flood safety.
While Kansas is coming off a 44-year low in tornadoes (17 counted), the NWS office in Wichita is cautioning that the low number doesn’t hold any significance toward what this year could bring.
“One year doesn’t do anything to say how active the following year will be,” National Weather Service meteorologist Vanessa Pearce said of looking back. “There is no way of distinguishing that. It’s why in the same way we can’t tell you with certainty that it’ll be really hot or cold two weeks from now.”
Looking ahead, Pearce said current outlooks show a better than average chance at an active severe weather season.
The science behind this outlook circles around El Niño and La Niña, which are climate patterns in the Pacific Ocean. The latter, which refers to the cooling of surface ocean temperatures, more often correlates with a more active and potentially dangerous severe weather season. However, Pearce cautioned that it doesn’t offer a guarantee toward what will be experienced.
“There are different strengths of either one of those patterns and if it’s strengthening or weakening … those can make a difference across the country,” Pearce said. “It’s something we look at to get a general idea of what could be expected.”
The local NWS office also typically looks at shorter-term outlooks, while the Climate Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., does longer runs that can be written 90 days in advance.
While phrases “thunder roars, go indoors,” “turn around, don’t drown” get their share of attention over the spring, Pearce asked that communities do what they can to adhere to the advice and rules given by authorities and forecasters.
“It’s about having a plan, practicing your plan and knowing where you’ll go when severe weather occurs,” she said. “… When there is an active thunderstorm outlook for any given day, make sure you have that plan ready and know where you’ll go if you need to take an action when a warning is issued.”