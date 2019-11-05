Derby resident Jenny Webster defeated Tom Wilhite in Tuesday’s election for the Derby City Council Ward 4 seat. Unofficially, Webster captured almost 58 percent of the vote, with 386 votes while Wilhite had 276 votes for 41 percent.
Webster has been long active in community activities. That includes Derby Rotary and the Derby Chamber of Commerce, and she was also Chamber chairwoman in 2018. She works at Fidelity Bank as vice president, community development officer.
Webster thinks the reason she won may have been because of the way she has shown her support for the community.
“I am extremely blessed that voters were able to see that devotion I have and that I am ready to serve my community at the next level,” she said.
Webster said that the west side of Derby and better communication with the people in Ward IV and the community will be important issues in her coming term.
Webster said that her roles in the banking business will help her in taking on some of the new tasks of being a council member.
“Multi-tasking is a big thing so I think this new roll will come with time. I don’t think it will be something I can’t handle,” she said.
The other three Derby City Council candidates filed to run were unopposed giving them a clear path to re-election. Those individuals are Nicholas Engle in Ward 3, Jack Hezlep in Ward 2 and Rocky Cornejo in Ward 1.