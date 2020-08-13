Tommy McVay, who served as Derby head football coach from 1973-1983, passed away Thursday after suffering head and neck injuries in a fall at home (according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, story here.)
McVay led Derby High School to its first state championship game in 1975. He had previously served as the head coach in Protection, Kansas.
He was preparing for his 24th season at Texas Tech, having served as recruiting coordinator and director of football operations. Prior to arriving in Lubbock he had a short stint as an assistant coach for Jim Dickey at Kansas State.
The Derby Informer featured McVay last fall, sharing stories of his career in Protection, Derby, Manhattan and Lubbock. That story is below.
Tributes poured in Thursday from former Texas Tech players and coaches, college football peers, paying their respects to McVay after the news of his passing.
Tommy McVay we will miss you. Thank you for always having a smile on your face. Appreciate the great friendship we have had for so many years. 🙏— Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) August 14, 2020
This is a tough day for anyone who has been associated with Texas Tech football. We lost a great one today. God bless Tommy McVay and his family!— Bill Bedenbaugh (@OU_CoachB) August 14, 2020
Been a friend for as long as I can remember.... so many memories with Tommy McVay. Always there to bring a smile when you needed it. Gonna miss him! Heaven got a GREAT one today pic.twitter.com/6n0V0O6Jnv— Tommy Mainord (@CoachMainordUNT) August 14, 2020
We lost a special man today. Tommy McVay it was a pleasure working with you by far one of the best men I have ever met. You treated my girls with so much love and I loved watching lyric give you 👊🏽in your office. Heaven gained and angel and I’m going to miss you buddy. RIP TMAC🙏🏽— Juice Brown (@CoachJuice6) August 14, 2020
Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Coach Tommy McVay! We will definitely miss you. You’re forever a Red Raider Legend! Thank you for everything T-Mac. https://t.co/s15VnejAA5— Quintin Jordan (@_QuintinJordan) August 14, 2020
The @TexasTechFB Family is saddened by the loss of Coach Tommy McVay. TMac was one of the best men I have met during my coaching career. He was always there with a good word, and could light up a room he walked into. You are going to be sorely missed. #RIPTMac #Family #WeUsOur pic.twitter.com/Rr6pnEeNjD— Brandon Howard (@SCCoachHoward) August 14, 2020
Tommy McVay was a mentor to me during my time at Texas Tech. He was always smiling. He’s someone that was constantly uplifting those around him. He was always there with a positive attitude through the good times and bad. He will be missed. Prayers with his family & @TexasTechFB.— Dave Aranda (@CoachDaveAranda) August 14, 2020
It's with great sadness we share the passing of our friend, Coach Tommy McVay. pic.twitter.com/MzCXIB31eQ— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) August 14, 2020
Deeply saddened with the news of Coach Tommy McVay. May you rest peacefully. You will be greatly missed.— Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) August 14, 2020
God Bless Tommy McVay & his family🙏You will be missed by all of us that have been a part of Texas Tech Football-@TexasTechFB— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) August 14, 2020
I’m going to miss you Tommy McVay. No one resembled being a Red Raider like Coach McVay. My all time favorite Texas Tech Employee. Prayers to his family. The Silver Fox will be with us forever. Thank you and We Will Miss You. #RedRaiderFamily— Davis Webb (@Davis_Webb5) August 13, 2020
Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the McVay Family. Tommy has been a part of the Dykes and Texas Tech Family for over 30 years. He’s one of the all time great Red Raiders and beloved by everyone that has worked with him. pic.twitter.com/8ePLxoPxFq— Sonny Dykes (@CoachDykesSMU) August 13, 2020
Crushing news to hear about Coach McVay... was an amazing coach but even better man! Prayers to his family!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/uzLS1NigpX— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 14, 2020