Tommy McVay
McVay

Tommy McVay, who served as Derby head football coach from 1973-1983, passed away Thursday after suffering head and neck injuries in a fall at home (according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, story here.)

McVay led Derby High School to its first state championship game in 1975. He had previously served as the head coach in Protection, Kansas.

He was preparing for his 24th season at Texas Tech, having served as recruiting coordinator and director of football operations. Prior to arriving in Lubbock he had a short stint as an assistant coach for Jim Dickey at Kansas State.

The Derby Informer featured McVay last fall, sharing stories of his career in Protection, Derby, Manhattan and Lubbock. That story is below. 

Tributes poured in Thursday from former Texas Tech players and coaches, college football peers, paying their respects to McVay after the news of his passing. 

