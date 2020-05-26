Tabatha Rosproy, a Pre-K teacher in Winfield, was named National Teacher of the Year by the Council of Chief State School Officers. Rosproy is the first ever early childhood teacher to be chosen for the award and the first Kansas teacher to win the award in 58 years. In addition to teaching, Rosproy co-chaired the State’s Continuous Learning Task Force that developed guidelines for education during the coronavirus pandemic. National Teachers of the Year typically travel the country, advocating for students and teachers, but Rosproy plans to take advantage of digital platforms to continue that same work.
Winfield teacher wins National Teacher of the Year award
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read