TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — All students, faculty and staff returning to University of Kansas campuses in Lawrence and Overland Park will be required to take a free COVID-19 test, Chancellor Douglas Girod said.
Girod said the drive-up tests will be administered at various locations before the semester begins Aug. 24, starting later this week when students move into campus housing on a staggered schedule, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.
"If we are to be successful in welcoming more of our population back to campus this fall, all of us will have to do our part," Girod wrote in a message to the campus Wednesday. "This testing is an important step in the process, and I encourage each of you to take advantage of it."
In Wabaunsee County, health officials are urging anyone who attended the county fair in Alma between July 24 and 27 to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. The health department said at least one person who attended the fair tested positive for the virus, and that person attended several events, including the rodeo, lawn chair concert, parade and a feed.