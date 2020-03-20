Topeka, KS – As the COVID-19 crisis continues to develop and reports of bottled water shortages make headlines, the Kansas Water Office and Kansas Department of Health and Environment want to remind Kansans the drinking water provided by our public water supply systems is free of viruses and other pathogens.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the state’s public water supply systems remain a safe and affordable way to access the water needed for drinking, cooking and maintaining personal hygiene during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Kansans can and should continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual as COVID-19 is not present in drinking water supplies. Disinfection processes like those practiced by public water systems provide protection that includes filtration and disinfection of our raw water supplies. These treatments are effective in removing and/or inactivating viruses.