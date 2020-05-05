The Sunflower State Games has opened registration for its 2020 competition.
The 2020 Kansas Senior Games will take place September 11-20 in Topeka. The competition is open to both Kansans and out of state residents and will consist of 17 different sports, including badminton, basketball, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, racquetball, race walking, road racing, softball, sporting clay shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, and volleyball. For more information or to register, visit sunflowergames.com. Registration deadline is August 28.