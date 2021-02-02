In plane sight
On Jan. 16 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, two employees of United Airlines approached a man and asked for his ID. Aditya Singh, 36, of Orange, Calif., produced an employee badge, but it was not his: Another employee had reported it missing on Oct. 26, the Chicago Tribune reported. Authorities said Singh had arrived at O’Hare on Oct. 19 from Los Angeles and was too afraid to fly back home because of COVID-19, so he hid in a secured area of the airport for three months, living off food given to him by strangers. Singh is unemployed but has a master’s degree in hospitality and doesn’t have a criminal background. He was charged with felony criminal trespass.
Irony
Esequiel Robles, 40, was caught after a traffic stop in Williston, N.D., with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Jan. 14. The Smoking Gun reported that Robles was on probation for narcotics possession at the time, following a 2019 conviction for meth possession. Notably, however, when Robles was arrested, he was wearing a T-shirt with the message, “Don’t Do Drugs.” Do as I say, not as I do.