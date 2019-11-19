The Kansas Department of Transportation last week unveiled highway signs that will help show the way for U.S. Bicycle Routes 76 and 66 throughout Kansas.
More than 900 new road/highway signs will mark the two bicycle routes. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials approved the two routes in 2015.
USBR 76 is also known as the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail. It extends more than 480 miles and runs from Greely County on the Colorado border to Crawford County on the Missouri border. The Kansas stretch of USBR 66 is 13 miles long and runs through the southeast corner of the state.
Sign installation will begin in spring 2020 and should be complete by June.