A partnership between the Kansas State Department of Education, the Continuous Learning Task Force and the Kansas Public Broadcasting Service is bringing supplemental education to students’ televisions.
The new partnership – the Continuous Learning-Kansas Public Broadcasting Alliance – gives students of all ages an additional way to learn. Each 30-minute segment of the “Learning Across Kansas” television show features educational content on a variety of subjects and is aired on PBS stations across Kansas.
The supplemental education content will be geared toward all grade levels and will be taught by Kansas teachers across the state.
The Continuous Learning Task Force was created by Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson to offer guidance after Gov. Laura Kelly closed school buildings for the remainder of the school year because of COVID-19.
Three Derby teachers are on the Continuous Learning Task Force, which was created by the Kansas Commissioner of Education to offer guidance to schools after school buildings were closed. Those teachers – Susan Rogers at Derby Hills Elementary, Azure Henwood at Swaney Elementary, and Dr. Brent Wolf at Derby North Middle School – are also directly involved in the new PBS program.
“Any opportunity to work with a large group of individuals to plan for students furthering their education during a time of crisis is an honor,” Azure Henwood said. “I just love to be involved in the things we do for our students and beyond. That’s why I do what I do. I do it for students.”
Henwood said that there are students who might not have access to the internet, but might be able to access PBS. With this new program, “they would still have opportunities to continue learning the skills they need to finish out the school year strong.”
Dr. Brent Wolf said the new program has been a learning experience for himself as much as it has been for students.
“I don’t have a lot of TV experience or anything like that,” Wolf said. “And so I’ve been learning the different platforms – iMovie, different web-based applications as we go. So it’s been fun trying to find creative ways to connect with middle schoolers.”
Wolf said a goal of each episode is to be interactive and “either funny or creative.” Teachers also decided to make the shows “evergreen” so that they could be shown throughout the school year.
Though it’s a new program that came together quickly, things have gotten off to a smooth start, Henwood said.
“I think when you get teachers to do anything, it is done well, because that’s just what we do,” Henwood said. “So really and truly it’s almost overwhelming because it is so smooth. It’s a beautiful thing. You put teachers together, they get stuff done.”