After an announcement from Governor Laura Kelly last week, the state officially moved to phase 3 and 4 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan on March 22. The move opens up the vaccine to Kansans between ages 16 and 64 with a preexisting medical condition and other non-healthcare workers in critical infrastructure.
Under this expedited timeline, Kansas is expected to move into the final phase of vaccinations by no later than May 1, 2021.
Gov. Kelly announced the state will activate more providers to complete vaccinations. Kansas will also partner with the federal government to set up mass vaccination sites in Kansas to increase the number of vaccinations possible per day.
Kansans who need help identifying if they are eligible should contact their local health department. Kansans can also utilize the “Find My Vaccine” mapping tool at kansasvaccine.gov.