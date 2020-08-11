COVID-19 cases in Kansas surpassed 30,000 last week, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The total as of Monday morning is 30,638. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. As of Monday there have been 380 statewide coronavirus-related deaths, along with 1,875 hospitalizations.
Kansas COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read