TOPEKA, Kansas – As many as 40 million Americans – including 357,000 Kansans – face the risk of eviction in the next several months.
An enhanced federal unemployment benefit of $600 a week that expired in July helped those who lost jobs because of COVID-19 cover basic living expenses, like rent and mortgage payments.
But a recent report from the Aspen Institute says that because Congress hasn’t extended those larger jobless checks, the country could soon see an unprecedented wave of evictions and foreclosures.
“America is facing an urgent and unprecedented eviction crisis,” the Aspen Institute researchers concluded.
Hundreds of thousands of Kansans could be at risk, said Donna Ginther, an economist with the Institute for Policy and Social Research at the University of Kansas.
In a recent report, Ginther said the lapse of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Assistance – or CARES Act – is “compounding a crisis that is already terrible.”
“The federal government is playing with fire right now,” she said. “If those benefits aren’t restored, you’re going to see a lot of hardship and deprivation.”
Sheena Mooney, of Topeka, has already experienced it. She lost her janitorial job in March, fell behind on her rent and last week was evicted from her house.
“It’s my home,” Mooney said as friends helped her pack up her belongings. “It’s so hard, you have no idea.”
Mooney applied for unemployment but was told she didn’t qualify. So, her eviction wasn’t triggered by the loss of federal benefits.
Stop-gap measures
Kelly announced last week that the state would apply to participate in a stop-gap Trump administration program to boost unemployment benefits by $400 a week.
In recent testimony to a legislative committee monitoring the economic impact of the pandemic, Kansas Secretary of Labor Ryan Wright said he was reluctant to participate in the program because it would take “several weeks” to reprogram the agency’s decades-old-computer system to process the payments. Plus, he said, the $44 billion earmarked for the program isn’t expected to last long.
More than 415,000 Kansans have filed for unemployment since mid-March.
New claims, said Ginther, the KU economist, “remain stubbornly high,” particularly among low- to moderate-income Kansans making under $20 per hour.
The number of Kansans filing initial claims is on the rise, going from 11,092 on Aug. 1, to 21,175 on Aug. 22, the end of the last reporting period. Initial and continued claims combined total 87,546.
Bracing for the “inevitable”
Teresa Baker helps people avoid financial calamities like foreclosure, eviction and bankruptcy as a counselor at Topeka’s Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc.
She’s been anticipating a sharp increase in people seeking assistance since pandemic-related business closures threw tens of thousands out of work in mid-March.
It hasn’t happened yet, she said, because the enhanced unemployment benefits have allowed people to scrape by. But she said a housing crisis looks inevitable if Washington doesn’t extend the benefits.
“It’s going to happen,” Baker said.
People fearing eviction, Baker said, should contact their landlord and attempt to work out a partial payment plan. If that’s not possible, agree to vacate their home or apartment before they’re evicted.
Kelly’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures remains in effect until Sept. 15.
Vince Munoz, an organizer for the Rent Zero Kansas coalition, argues in an opinion piece in The Kansas Reflector that state or federal lawmakers need to cancel rent and mortgage payments altogether until a vaccine capable of ending the pandemic is widely available.
To protect landlords and lenders, Munoz wrote, taxpayers could “offset real losses associated with cancelling and suspending payments.”
Steve Vogel, the head of the Shawnee County Landlords Association said cancelling or suspending rent payments for the duration of the pandemic would financially cripple scores of small businesses across the state.
“Most of the landlords that I know of, especially if they have very many properties, have acquired those properties with borrowed money,” Vogel said. “They have mortgages to pay.”
Jim McLean is the senior correspondent for the Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio.