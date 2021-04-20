LENEXA - On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that Kansas State University is one of six organizations nationwide to receive a total of $11 million in grants to provide training and technical assistance to communities across the country under the Technical Assistance to Brownfields (TAB) program.
K-State was selected to receive $5 million dollars to provide assistance in EPA Regions 5, 6, 7, and 8 and also coordinate with the other selected recipients on nationally led efforts and tools.
Much of the technical assistance will be provided to communities in underserved and economically disadvantaged neighborhoods – places where environmental cleanups and new jobs are most needed. This assistance is available to all stakeholders and comes at no cost to communities.
“K-State is well-suited to provide local stakeholders with the expertise needed to realize the potential in their neighborhoods,” said Acting EPA Region 7 Administrator Edward Chu. “Tackling a contaminated property can be an intimidating endeavor but, through the TAB program, K-State will be able to provide clear, actionable guidance to help cities and other stakeholders turn brownfield sites into community assets.”
“We are privileged and honored to be selected to continue serving communities and tribes across EPA Regions 5, 6, 7, and 8. This area is like none other. We can’t wait to make new friends, and work with old ones, to bring brownfield revitalization dreams to life,” said Blase Leven, Kansas State University TAB program director.
The TAB program helps communities, states, tribes, and others understand the human health and environmental risks associated with contaminated or potentially contaminated properties, and learn how to assess, safely clean up, and sustainably reuse them. For example, the training and research to be delivered by the selected TAB providers will assist communities in:
• Identifying and prioritizing brownfields for redevelopment
• Determining the potential public health impacts of brownfield sites
• Identifying appropriate funding/financing approaches
• Applying for and managing EPA Brownfields grants
• Evaluating economic feasibility of reuse plans
• Interpreting technical brownfield reports, assessments, and plans
• Understanding and navigating regulatory requirements