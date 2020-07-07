Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that her administration and officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommend most local communities do not move into Phase Out of “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” and instead stay in Phase 3.
The emergency disaster declaration issued by the governor on May 26 transfers reopening decisions back to local officials, which means counties continuing with Phase 3 of the plan is only a recommendation. However, the State continues to monitor health metrics daily, and remains committed to supporting local communities in a safe, gradual transition.
Key Phase 3 highlights include: mass gatherings of over 45 people are not recommended; education, activities, venues and establishments may operate and are recommended to follow all public health guidelines; on-site staffing has no recommended restrictions; and nonessential travel may resume, provided travelers follow KDHE travel and quarantine guidelines for high-risk areas.