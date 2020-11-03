Estimates from the Kansas State Department of Education show Kansas public school enrollment is down, but school funding is up.
The estimates indicate there may be 25,000 fewer students this year as compared to last year’s numbers, while funding shows a $239 million funding increase over the same period.
The state uses weighting and enrollment numbers to determine the funding for each district. Some districts have yet to allow middle or high school students to attend in-person learning on a full-time basis, but it won’t affect their funding.
According to the same estimates per-pupil funding would set a record this year at $16,216 per-pupil, a 9.2 percent increase over last year’s $14,848 per-pupil.