Local Derby races are not the only ones that will be contested, as a number of governmental positions (both state and federal) up for election have multiple candidates in the running as of the June 1 filing deadline.
The race for District 93 State Representative (covering nearby Haysville, as well as other areas of Wichita) is one of those with a loaded field. Incumbent J.C. Moore (R-Haysville) will be running against fellow Republicans Brian Bergkamp (R-Haysville) and Mike Webb (R-Haysville) in the primary.
Meanwhile, with U.S. Senator Pat Roberts not running in 2020 that means a new face will take over representing Kansas alongside Jerry Moran. A total of 11 candidates filed for Roberts’ soon-to-be vacant seat, including Robert Tillman (D-Wichita), Gabriel Robles (R-Topeka), Brian Matlock (R-Kansas City), Steve Roberts (R-Overland Park), Barbara Bollier (D-Mission Hills), Roger Marshall (R-Great Bend), Bob Hamilton (R-Bucyrus), Lance Berland (R-Abilene), Kris Kobach (R-Lecompton), David Lindstrom (R-Overland Park) and Derek C. Ellis (R-Topeka).
In Wichita, the race for U.S. Representative for District 4 will not be quite as packed, as incumbent Ron Estes (R-Wichita) and Laura Lombard (D-Wichita) are the only two candidates to have filed.
Primary elections will be held on Aug. 4, while the general election will take place Nov. 3.