Educators across Kansas can now apply for grants that will directly impact their classrooms thanks to Cox Communications employees. Cox Charities Education Grant applications are available for public and private schools (grades pre-K-12) in Cox communities. Teachers can visit https://www.coxcharitiescentral.org/ to submit applications online. Applications will be accepted through July 1, 2021.
Cox Charities is committed to helping students achieve their full potential in the classroom. Cox Charities education grants provide up to $10,000 each to Kansas schools to support technology, programs and curriculum that promote students' academic success and enhance the educational experience.
Recent grant recipients were able to utilize thousands of dollars in funds to aid with COVID procedures and protocol in the classroom.
For Cox Charities Innovation in Education grant applications and more information about Cox Charities, visit www.coxcharitiescentral.org.
