The Harvey County Health Department on Monday reported a cluster of coronavirus cases at Bethel College in North Newton.
The health department says they’ve tested 482 people at Bethel, and 46 have been confirmed as COVID-19 positive, with some test results still pending. Bethel College requires students, faculty, administrators and all other staff to be tested for the coronavirus. That mandatory testing led to the identification of the COVID-19 cluster. Staff and students at Bethel are also required to have their temperature taken daily, wear a mask indoors and outdoors while on campus, and follow other COVID-19 precautionary measures.
The individuals who have tested positive are currently self-isolating and being monitored by the Harvey County Health Department.