The American Legion Boys State of Kansas Leadership Academy is now taking registrations for its 2020 session. The event will be held Sunday, May 31 through Friday, June 5 at Kansas State University in Manhattan.
The long-running event is for individuals who will enter their senior year of high school in the fall of 2020. It provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility.
Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.
Those wishing to attend, or would like to nominate someone to attend, should visit ksbstate.org to register. The deadline to register to guarantee a spot in the program is Wednesday, April 15.
For more information or questions, contact Troy Fowler, director of operations at troy.fowler@ksbstate.org.