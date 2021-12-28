Previously published Mar. 31, 2021
In 1953, a funeral mass was held for Pilsen native Fr. Emil Kapaun at Wichita’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception – though the casket was empty.
Following the identification of his remains earlier this year, a true homecoming ceremony and proper burial was held for Fr. Kapaun – a current candidate for canonization in the Catholic church – at the end of September.
Kapaun served as a chaplain in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, risking his life to minister to the troops on the frontlines. He was captured as a prisoner of war in 1950 and died in a prison camp on May 23, 1951 – though he continued his service in captivity, helping fellow prisoners up until his death. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2013.
Among 800 unidentified Korean War soldiers returned to U.S. custody in 1954, Kapaun’s remains were originally buried in the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. They were officially identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in March 2021.
“It was a joyful and exciting surprise for the Diocese of Wichita that Father Kapaun’s mortal remains were recovered after so many years, and we continue to look forward to his process of canonization in the future,” said Bishop Carl Kemme in a press release.
With Kapaun’s remains officially identified, plans were set in motion to bring them home. They arrived in Wichita first and were then transported to his hometown of Pilsen for a private observance with family and the community.
Public ceremonies, including a vigil and funeral mass, were held at Hartman Arena in Park City. Though space was limited, a local contingent from Derby – including faculty from St. Mary Catholic School – were present.
Among those taking part in the services, Principal Richard Montgomery said it was planned for a number of middle schoolers from St. Mary to be part of the funeral procession – a chance, he stated, that is like no other.
“This is the opportunity of a lifetime. This is a man, he’s considered a Servant of God right now, which is part of the process of being canonized as a saint,” Montgomery said. “To have someone like that in our own diocese, relatively within our own time frame, is extraordinary. And to be part of a funeral service remembering his life is incredible. It’s an opportunity these kids will never have [again] in their lives.”
Given his cause for sainthood and his ties to the area, Montgomery said Fr. Kapaun’s story should be a familiar one to the students of St. Mary. While he likened the ceremonies to a hero’s homecoming, the details surrounding Kapaun’s life will amplify that experience.
“It’s the same kind of thing, except this is a person who devoted his life to God and is recognized by our country, recognized by our military and his church,” Montgomery said. “I’m really excited to have our students be a part of this. They’ll remember this for their entire lives, and they’ll understand it better when they’re older.”