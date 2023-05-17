U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, endorsed a pair of bipartisan bills to modernize the federal system of classifying and declassifying U.S. government information. He said the “broken” system undermined national security.

TOPEKA – U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran renewed a bipartisan campaign to overhaul the U.S. government’s outdated, expensive system of handling sensitive information to strike a balance between what ought to be withheld and disclosed in the national interest.

Moran, the Republican senator from Kansas, said the federal classification system had to be changed to reduce zealous classification, prevent mishandling of secrets, promote better use of intelligence and enhance public trust. He was among sponsors of a pair of reform bills with U.S. Sens. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon.

