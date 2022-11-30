TOPEKA — Kansas House Democratic leader Tom Sawyer, first elected to the Legislature in 1986, said Nov. 22 he didn’t intend to seek the leadership job entering the 2023 session.

The announcement that Sawyer would step aside but remain in the House followed decisions by House Speaker Ron Ryckman and House Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, both Republicans, not to seek reelection in 2022. House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, who was reelected, is expected to be chosen by peers to serve as House speaker for the two-year legislative cycle.

0
0
0
0
0