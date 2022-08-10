KU Food Research

Food assistance programs cut foster care caseloads by 14%, a recent KU study showed.

 BLAISE MESA/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

TOPEKA – A new study gives fuel to arguments that the state could significantly spare children from landing in foster care if the state spent more on things like food benefits for struggling families.

A University of Kansas study estimated foster care caseloads could drop by 14% if taxpayers spent more heavily on family food benefits.

