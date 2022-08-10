Monkeypox

Of the 7,510 total U.S. cases, monkeypox numbers in Kansas and neighboring states are low currently, but doctors encourage vigilance.

 GRAPHIC BY CHLOE BROWN/INFORMER

TOPEKA – Kansas doctors are hoping to combat misinformation and general fatigue toward infection control protocols as a new public health emergency emerges, this time for monkeypox.

COVID-19 cases have leveled out the past few weeks in Kansas, and heat maps nationwide show similar trends, but the public health emergency remains with warnings about new variants. Federal officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Aug. 4.

0
0
0
0
0