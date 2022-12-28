Xiaomao Lin, professor of agricultural climatology, said the study was the first to quantify a connection between change in the nation’s climate and wheat production. The simultaneous combination of low relative humidity with high temperatures and strong winds were shown to be a negative climate risk in terms of yields.

He said the number of hot-dry-windy events – otherwise known as HDWs – that undermine yield significantly ramped up in the U.S. Great Plains. The study focused on an El Nino-like pattern’s influence on wheat production from 1982 to 2020 in Nebraska, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, South Dakota and Kansas.

