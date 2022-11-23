Lesser Prairie Chicken

Only about 30,000 lesser prairie chickens are left, down from millions – and they’ve been at the heart of political and conservation debates for years.

 

The federal government will list the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and neighboring states, triggering protections under federal law starting next year.

A smaller, isolated population of the same grouse species in part of Texas and New Mexico will be listed as endangered and receive stricter protection.

0
0
0
0
0