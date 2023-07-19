Civic Engagement

Andrew Le, a recent graduate of Wichita’s Southeast High School, met with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran in June during a graduation trip to Washington, D.C. Le became involved in civic engagement as a high school student during the pandemic and now wants to pursue a career in public service.

 COURTESY

Teenagers cannot vote until they are 18, but that doesn’t mean they need to wait until adulthood to shape the world around them. Many ways exist to get involved in teen civic engagement, whether in politics or other aspects of community leadership.

“I used to think stuff like civic engagement … was for old people and grown-ups,” said Andrew Le, a recent Southeast High graduate. “But when given the chance, I realized that the power lies in all of us, regardless of our age.”

