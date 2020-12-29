Ask any member of the Derby Recreation Center staff about the month of March and the story will sound similar.
After temporarily closing its doors on March 16, an unfamiliar calm spread through its facilities. The staff quickly began plans for an eventual reopening, but it was only a small glimpse of the work that stood ahead of them through the rest of 2020.
Making sense of COVID-19
The Derby Recreation Center put its temporary closure in place just days ahead of the restrictions that would have eventually shut its doors.
“I recall overwhelming feelings and closing our doors was something no one was used to doing,” DRC Superintendent Chris Drum said. “We’re such an active organization and our facilities [usually hold many people]. There were times I’d come into the office to get things and just walking through an empty, quiet recreation center during the day is really eerie.”
One of the DRC’s biggest benefits was its involvement with the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association (KRPA). The DRC was a part of the conversation from the get-go, allowing it to have a leg up on all conversation for the statewide entities.
The swift changes left a lot to be decided, but with a significant overhaul to its day-to-day operation, the DRC began to set its eyes on what the summer and fall could look like.
“We were leading up to the reopening of Rock River Rapids,” Drum said. “It was phased out and we started slow and so that was high on our priority list.”
There was no easy way to process eventual staff layoffs, but it’s the reality the DRC had to conquer in the initial weeks after its temporary closure. Even though many of the spots would eventually be refilled, 132 part-time staff were let go, saving approximately $32,400 per pay period.
Add in the postponements of a bus purchase ($45,000), OAC roof repairs ($9,000), DVR system revamps ($7,500), replacement of a server ($11,000) and it paints just a small picture of the changes that were made through the first 30 to 60 days of operation changes.
More recently, fitness classes are down 38 percent, but they’ve also seen a slight increase to their mill levy distribution. It’s a part of an up-and-down, but honest picture of how recreation and business has changed in 2020.
“[It sometimes felt] like everything was in a box, shake it up, throw it on the floor and piece it back together again,” Drum said. “… It has impacted every part of our operation.”
No DRC clusters
From its reopening to the end of 2020, Drum said no COVID-19 clusters have been identified inside its facilities. With the real possibility of asymptomatic spread still existing, the DRC superintendent is still pleased with the preventive measures they’ve put in place.
“To our knowledge, every COVID incident has been an exposure or positive case that has occurred outside of our space,” Drum said. “We’ve had to manage through this, but not had anything that has happened inside our building.”
It didn’t come without cost and Drum pointed out the addition of grants, including government funding that allowed them to be stocked on personal protection equipment and providing the highest-quality cleaning measures.
Drum said there has been inevitable disagreement on how masks should or should not be worn, but has been pleased at the dialogue between him, his staff and patrons about their wishes of keeping everyone safe.
Director of Facilities Darcie Parkhurst said there is some shock and awe when considering measures that have taken place. However, she is pleased that the proper cleaning has not only kept the facility safe, but also added more jobs to the facility.
“Who would have thought you’d have to take temperatures at the door?” she said. “It’s all the extra cleaning too. We pride ourselves on a clean facility and this has refocused us in doing everything we can to stay safe.”
Hubbard Arts Center and other facilities
The opening of the Hubbard Arts Center was a milestone for the history of the Derby Recreation Commission. The facility opened its doors to a new world of arts and culinary education. At the same time, they’ve only seen a small chunk of what it can offer.
Even the small percentage of what it has been able to offer may not have been possible without the refurbished facility.”
“Not only is it the art classes that we used to facilitate out of the schools, they would have had to have been minimized significantly,” Drum said. “Even our camps and also the recreation station. Those had been at the schools and been completely different.”
Arguably the most impactful addition to its programming and space has been the kitchen inside the HAC. With classes for ages 3 to adults and the diversity of culinary classes and events, it has added a major sect to Derby’s landscape of family activities.
“We’ve taught about healthy eating, but it has taken a hands-on approach to show people how to make and eat healthy meals,” Drum said. “We’ve started an initiative in our community about healthy eating and it has been a positive program area.”
The Derby Recreation Center and Oaklawn Activity Center each saw temporary changes to their utility bills and the OAC now sits with reduced hours after the impacts and attendance changes through the year.
Along with moving fitness equipment to the gym earlier this year, Parkhurst said they’ve seen some recent changes inside the DRC. That includes moving some bikes out of the cycle studios.
“We could utilize all that equipment and still have gym space available,” she said. “We’ve had to make some changes on the fly, but I think it’s also being able to think outside the box.”
Rentals for the Hubbard Arts Center began in September, but have been limited in scope. They’ve also not seen a significant hike in interest for The Cove, its new arts and recording studio. Both items have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 concerns and protocols.
“We’re looking at every opportunity as a great one, but it’s so exciting to see that potential,” Parkhurst said. “… It has been good to get into the space and see everything we can do and fine-tune our operations over there. There are so many great opportunities for different programs that we have offered and that’ll grow because we have the space to do it.”