It is no secret that the pandemic shook up normality for many people. What was supposed to be a strange “two-week break” quickly became nearly two years of Zoom meetings, masks, and canceled events. It was a chapter in many people's lives that J.R.R. Tolkien might have titled 'Out of the Frying Pan and Into the Fire’ with the never-ending reports of an unrelenting virus that distanced and destroyed so many things.
As people continue to slowly pick up the pieces of normality, the anxiety still remains. There are new challenges and worries that arise every day. Enter Dr. Melissa Hague, the OB-GYN and author who set out to address it with a seminar to help confront and face the daily challenges and find hope in the future.
The free event, titled “Seeking Hope: Dealing with Anxiety in a Post-Pandemic World” will be at South Rock Christian Church. The Salt and Light Women’s Ministry at the church will be hosting Dr. Hague from 6:30-8 p.m on July 12.
According to South Rock’s Women’s Ministry member Katy Lee, Dr. Hague reached out to her to see if South Rock would be willing to host her for an event. After bringing it up to people at the church, it started to become a reality.
“Dr. Hague just has a huge heart for women but specifically over the last two years of COVID and lockdown and just so many things [people] are dealing with, especially with women,” Lee said. “She just felt like it was a topic that needed to be addressed and with so many things going on, there is just a lot of hate, she just felt like it was a topic that needed to be talked about … she wants people to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Lee said that she noticed there was a lot of loneliness when people were stuck at home due to the pandemic but when things began to open up, the desire for community took a hit for many.
“When everything opened back up again, it was almost like people didn’t know how to have community,” Lee said. “We lost all sense of being social. People got comfortable, which is fine, but people need people.”
The event is targeted toward women and Lee said that the faith-based talk is open to women of any age or stage of life. Even if you may not think you deal with anxiety, there is something that you can learn to help others.
“It is going to be really easy; all you need to do is just come and listen,” Lee said. “We hope people gain some insight and understanding about it to help people that really struggle with anxiety. it is a great thing to have in your toolbox.”
Those interested can register online at www.southrockchristian.com.