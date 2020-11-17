Decreases to Rock River Rapids’ numbers didn’t come as a surprise to Derby Recreation Commission and city staff. However, they brought a much clearer picture toward COVID-19’s impact on their operation.
The season length of 65 days brought in revenue of $346,338. It was down from $632,194 in 2019. With expenses of $401,0008, they also reported a loss of $54,670 for the 2020 season.
A full look at the Rock River Rapids season report is available HERE.
That loss could still fluctuate due to utility spending through the remainder of the calendar year.
“Our revenues are down, but we knew that it would happen,” DRC Aquatics Coordinator Donita Grinde-Houtman said. “Our goal of this season was to provide a safe place for our community to enjoy. Not only to enhance their physical, but their mental well being. Both of those are super important to cope with stressful times.”
In order to limit its losses, Rock River Rapids did cut spending across the board. It began with almost $90,000 less in salaries. Staffing was cut from 32 to 24 lifeguards. A decrease of over $21,000 in after-hour rentals also confirmed less of a need for staffing.
“We also split our staff into teams to allow for reduced number of potential contacts,” she said. “It allowed staff to safely operate Rock River Rapids.”
Other significant cuts in expenses came in utilities ($29,843), equipment ($12,349) and marketing of the park ($14,648).
“We trimmed off some of our usual supplies too since we didn’t have as much staff working,” she added.
Rock River Rapids ran a typical schedule in the summer. Local swim teams used the pool at 6:00 a.m. Monday through Friday. Water fitness classes were then followed by the first of two sessions for the general public. The first ran from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. They then closed the park for one hour to sanitize and disinfect. Reopening was from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Grinde-Houtman recognized there would be pockets of the community that wouldn’t be comfortable in attending the park. However, there also were others who wanted a place to bring their families after a lengthy spring quarantine.
“It was definitely a unique season that brought a lot of uncertainty, research and collaboration,” Grinde-Houtman said. “Rock River Rapids provides services from sunup to sundown, but it did look different than we’ve normally done.”
Some of the other facility changes included the removal of chairs and tubing for its attractions. The facility did allow people to bring their own chairs into the park. Because of the change in tubing, it also allowed walking in the lazy river for the first time since the park opened.
DRC board member Eric Tauer asked Grinde-Houtman about the staff’s findings toward chlorine and its ability to kill COVID-19. While she confirmed its ability to do so, there are still inconclusive findings that led them to remove some of the equipment as a caution.
“[The CDC] said as long as we kept our chlorine at a limit, which a normal limit is between 1.0 and a 5.0, it will kill it,” Grinde-Houtman said. “They couldn’t tell us how long it had to be in contact and things like that. When you’re thinking specifically about the tubes, if people are on top of them, that’s what they’re contacting and chlorine is underneath.”
DRC Marketing Director Mykalynn Penny confirmed that it was awarded $28,000 in CARES funding. That money will almost fully support its use of sanitation, disinfectant and all other personal protection equipment (PPE) for all facilities under the Derby Recreation Commission.